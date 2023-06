PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Two people are dead after a crash in Pikeville on Monday, according to the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

The KSP said the crash happened on East Shelbiana Road around 8:50 p.m.

They said Robin Chaney, 61, of Pikeville, crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driven by Anthony Epling, 51, of Pikeville. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the KSP.

This crash is under investigation.