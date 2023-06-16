PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a 3-year-old died after an ATV crash in Pike County Thursday night.

According to KSP, the crash happened around 9:48 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, along the Hillbilly ATV Trail system in the Dorton area.

Troopers say the ATV was being driven by a 25-year-old man when it overturned. Police say a 3-year-old boy, who was a passenger on the ATV was taken to Pikeville Medical Center after the crash. The child died at the hospital due to his injuries, KSP says.

The investigation is still ongoing by KSP accident reconstructionists. The child’s name has not been released.