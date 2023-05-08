PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Kentucky are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing man.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, James Edward Moon, 37, of Stone, Kentucky, was reported missing Sunday evening, May 7, 2023. Deputies say Moon’s family has not seen or heard from him since a text message on May 1, 2023.

Moon is described as standing 6’3″ and weighing approximately 300 lbs. with green eyes and a beard and mustache. He was last known to be driving a gray, four-door 2013 Kia Optima with the Kentucky registration plate number “100 RNW.”

Deputies say it is believed, Moon may have been traveling to Logan County, West Virginia, for a job interview but has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Anyone with any information on Moon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 606-432-6260.