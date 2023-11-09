PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found in the Jamboree area of Pike County, and they say foul play is suspected.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the call came in just before noon on Nov. 1.

They say the body was found along a utility road near State Highway 194 East in the Jamboree community.

The cause of the person’s death is under investigation and foul play is suspected. Any details on who the person was were not put in the press release.

Anyone with information should contact the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711