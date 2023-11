PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Celtic punk group Dropkick Murphys will be performing in Pikeville in 2024.

The venue says they will be at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on March 3, 2024. On top of the Massachusetts-based band, Pennywise and The Scratch from Dublin will be performing.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets are anywhere from $29.50 to $69.50. You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster or at the Community Trust Bank Box Office.