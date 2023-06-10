PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Drugs, $25,000 and multiple firearms were found in a house in Pike County, Kentucky, Friday, according to the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

Leatrice Hunt, 41, of Hardy, and Destiny Hunt, 19, of Hardy, were both arrested for “trafficking controlled substance.” Destiny Hunt was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, according to the KSP.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While searching the residence, troopers said they found two pounds of suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, pistols and a rifle, and around $25,000 in cash.