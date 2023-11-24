PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Police in Pikeville, Kentucky, are asking for the public’s help in a theft investigation.

According to the Pikeville Police Department an excavator was stolen from the Pikeville Industrial Park earlier this week. Officers say the incident happened overnight between 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The excavator is a 2006 John Deere 60D excavator, police say.

Anyone with any information on this theft is asked to contact the Pikeville PD at 606-437-5111 or message the police department on their Facebook page.