PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A golden alert has been issued out of Pike County, Kentucky, for Charles Douglas Coleman, 79.

Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson says Coleman was last seen leaving Millard Highway going towards Elkhorn City around 2 p.m. on Friday. He was wearing a green polo shirt with khaki dress pants and brown dress shoes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jackson says Coleman drives a 2015 white Kia Sorrento with Kentucky plates that say 746-RNK. It has a Ferrells Creek Church of Christ plate on the front of the vehicle.

They say he is dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure. Jackson says Coleman did not take his medicine on Friday.

Anyone with information is being urged to call Kentucky State Police Post 9 at 606-433-7711.