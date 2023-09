PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found in Pike County.

According to the KSP, the body of a woman was found along Pond Creek Road near Stone, Kentucky, on Sept. 20, 2023.

Troopers say they are waiting to receive the autopsy report before any further information in the case is released.

This is a developing story.