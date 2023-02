PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK)—A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday in the Pikeville area.

Pikeville Police say that a man, later identified as 44-year-old Keene Johnson, of Pikeville, was struck by a vehicle on US 23 near exit 24. Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s office.

Pikeville PD says the driver of the vehicle was not injured, and no charges are expected to be filed at this time.

The incident is still under investigation