PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — A man is in custody Monday afternoon after allegedly shooting another man in the head in Pikeville, Kentucky.
According to Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn, they got a call about a man found with a head wound on North Bypass Road and Redale Road in Pikeville at around 1:23 p.m. Conn said the man said he was shot in the head and EMS took him to the hospital.
Police arrived on scene and found a man, later identified as Timothy Newsome, who matched the suspect’s description, Conn told 13 News. Conn said they also found the firearm and clothing.
