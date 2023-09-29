PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges in Pike County in connection to a child sexual abuse investigation.

According to Kentucky State Police, Gary Don Hampton, 46, was arrested on five counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and 15 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KSP says the investigation began when their Electronic Crime Branch learned the suspect was allegedly communicating and engaging in sexual conduct with someone he believed to be a juvenile.

Troopers say they executed a search warrant in the case at a home in Vergie, Kentucky, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Hampton was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

Investigators seized equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime and took it to the KSP forensic lab for further examination, the KSP says. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the KSP, the charge of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance is a Class-C felony punishable by five to 10 years in prison if found guilty. The charge of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison if found guilty.