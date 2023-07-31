PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a stream in Pike County.

According to KSP, troopers were contacted around 6:24 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023, that a deceased man had been found in the Jonancy area of Pike County. Troopers say the body was located in a stream near State Highway 610 West.

KSP says the initial investigation indicates the deceased’s identity to be Nathan Worrix, 37, of Robinson Creek. His body has been sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation into Worrix’s death is ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the investigation can contact the KSP Pikeville post at 606-433-7711.

This comes just over 24 hours after skeletal remains were found in another stream near Elkhorn City on Saturday, July 29, just over 30 minutes away. KSP have not stated if there is any connection between the incidents.