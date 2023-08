PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday after being stabbed in Pike County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police.

The KSP said the stabbing happened on Marrowbone Creek Road in the Elkhorn City area of Pike County. The victim was taken to the hospital.

A suspect was not named in KSP’s press release, but it does say that the investigation will be given to a Pike County grand jury to determine if charges will be filed.