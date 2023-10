SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY (WOWK) — A man’s body was found along a riverbank in South Williamson Monday morning.

According to Pike County Chief Deputy Bert Hatfield, the man was found off of US-119.

The man has not been identified at this time. No other information is being released.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.