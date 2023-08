JOHNS CREEK, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to KSP, 17-year-old Tori Collins, of Johns Creek, was last seen in the Alleghany community in Pike County on Aug. 27, 2023.

Police say Tori is described as a white female standing 5’9 and weighing approximately 120 lbs with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows any information on Tori’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.