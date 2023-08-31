PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Pike County attorney has been accused of killing his wife and hiding the evidence in 2021.

According to an indictment, on April 24, 2021, Judith Deskins died as a result of blunt force trauma allegedly caused by her husband, Donald Deskins.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deskins was also indicted on separate charges of tampering with physical evidence between the dates of April 24 and July 28, 2021. He is accused of allegedly altering or removing physical evidence from his laptop computer before offering it as evidence on or before July 28.

If convicted, Deskins could face between 20 and 50 years for killing his wife and one to five years for each count of tampering with physical evidence, per the indictment.

Court records show a warrant was issued for Deskins’ arrest. He was booked into the Pike County Detention Center on Aug. 31, 2023, according to the detention center’s website.