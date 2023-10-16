PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Pike County teacher is accused of failing to report a relationship between an underage student and a teacher in 2022.

According to court records, Christopher Salyers, 41, was told by a female student in November 2022 that she was in a relationship with a male teacher at the same school.

Salyers, who is a history teacher with the Pike County School District, reportedly failed to report the relationship, which subjected the student to additional abuse.

A warrant for Salyers’ arrest was generated on Oct. 7, and court records show he is scheduled to be arraigned in court at 9 a.m. on Oct. 25.