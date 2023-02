PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Pikeville Police Department posted on Facebook about two women authorities are looking for.

Police say the women are wanted for an investigation, and they are seeking the public’s help to identify them.

(Credit: Pikeville PD) (Credit: Pikeville PD)

Pikeville PD says anyone with any information can submit an anonymous tip via Facebook message or by calling (606) 437-5111.