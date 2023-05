blue flashing police car during a roadblock to hunt down the escaped prisoners

PHELPS, KY (WOWK) — A shooting in Phelps, Kentucky, on Friday put a school on lockdown, according to the Pike County School District Superintendent.

Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins said Phelps High School was on lockdown from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. because of the shooting and the suspect.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.