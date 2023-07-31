PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after human remains were found in Pike County.

According to the KSP, troopers were called just before 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, to a report of possible human remains near Elkhorn City in Pike County. Troopers say the skeletal remains were found in a stream near Cougar Drive.

The Pike County Coroner’s Office removed the remains to be taken to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort to be identified.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information that could help troopers in the case is asked to contact KSP Post 9 at 606-433-7711.

This comes just a day before a man’s body was found in another stream near Jonancy on Sunday, July 30, just over 30 minutes away. KSP have not stated if there is any connection between the incidents.