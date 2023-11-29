PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Police in Pikeville, Kentucky, say an arrest has been made in connection to an excavator theft.

According to the Pikeville Police Department an excavator was stolen from the Pikeville Industrial Park earlier this week. Officers say the incident happened overnight between 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Police said on Nov. 29 that they had located the excavator and arrested a suspect in the case. The individual has not been publicly identified at this time.

The PPD thanked the community for the numerous tips that helped lead to the arrest.