PIKEVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Comedian Theo Von is bringing his Return of the Rat Tour to eastern Kentucky.

The Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Theo Von would visit Pikeville on Nov. 16. General tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. through the Community Trust Bank Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.

The arena said ticket prices are $45, $65, and $85.

Theo Von, whose birth name is Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski, is a Louisiana native who got his start in entertainment on MTV through their Challenge/Road Rules reality competition series.

Theo Von, Return of the Rat (via Appalachian Wireless Arena)

In 2008, he won the Comedy Central sketch comedy competition show Reality Bites Back. Von beat Amy Schumer in the finale, winning the competition.

Theo Von’s debut comedy special, No Offense, was released on Netflix in 2016. His podcast, This Past Weekend, had 460 episodes as of Tuesday.

Von’s tour will also be stopping in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, Nov. 11.