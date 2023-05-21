PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Matewan, West Virginia, woman died in a side-by-side crash in the McCarr community of Pike County, Kentucky, on Friday, according to the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

Troopers said the crash happened on KY-1056 at around 4:38 a.m. on Friday.

They say the utility terrain vehicle overturned after going around a curve.

The KSP said 23-year-old Shelley Prater, of Matewan, West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kentucky State Police, the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service responded to the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.