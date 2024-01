PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The woman whose body was found in the Jamboree area of Pike County in November 2023 has been identified.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Melissa Wolford, 42, of Phelps, is the woman who was found along a utility road near State Highway 194 East.

The cause of death is under investigation but in November, the KSP said foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information should contact the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711