Pike County man charged with rape, unlawful imprisonment

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Pike County man faces charges after he allegedly trapped a woman in her house and raped her.

The Kentucky State Police charged Robert Caldwell, of Jenkins with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint, the KSP responded to a call in Virgie where a woman states to have been assaulted Monday morning.

The woman says she attempted to leave the residence several times, but Crawford held her against her will while reportedly threatening to kill her. The woman told troopers Crawford injected her with an unknown substance and proceeded to rape her.

Crawford told troopers he had consensual sex with the alleged victim that morning, but nothing further had occurred.

Crawford was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

