Pikeville Medical Center awarded more than $1.2 Million in grant funding

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Pikeville Medical Center has received two grants from the Health Resources and Services Administration to increase high-quality care access in rural communities.

According to officials, PMC will receive $1,153,087 to assist in the development of a telepsych program for it’s Emergency Department and $83,165 to develop a comprehensive plan to address HIV/AIDS in eastern Kentucky.

The grants awarded to PMC were part of four grants the Bluegrass State recently received through the HRSA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for telehealth, health workforce training, health research, technical assistance for vulnerable rural hospitals and HIV care and treatment.

Officials say more than 50 rural organizations in 33 states were awarded over $35 million as part of a sustained federal effort to increase access to high-quality care in rural communities from HHSA.

