Pikeville Medical Center increases daily COVID-19 testing capability

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) says the number of COVID-19 tests that can be performed each day has nearly doubled due to the number of people taking advantage of the free testing. PMC officials say they are pleased to see the number of people throughout the region taking an active role in trying to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We began the drive-thru testing for the public Tuesday morning, and knew almost immediately we needed more testing capability,” PMC Chief Operating Officer Kansas Justice says. “On Tuesday, we reached our maximum allotment of 70 tests by 1 pm. On Wednesday, we hit that number before noon.”

PMC Vice President of the Board of Directors and CEO Donovan Blackburn says he reached out to state leaders in Frankfort as soon as it was evident the medical center needed more tests. The free COVID-19 testing is the result of a partnership between PMC and the Pike County Health Department, who are working hand-in-hand to minimize the effect the worldwide pandemic could have on Eastern Kentucky.

“PMC has a great working relationship with Governor Andy Beshear and Steven Stack, MD, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health,” says Blackburn. “Dr. Stack recognized the need for more tests here in Pike County and began working immediately to help make that happen. On our third day of drive-thru testing, our capability jumped from 70 to 125, and we are extremely grateful.”

COVID-19 tests are performed Tuesday through Friday from 8 am until 4 pm beside Landmark Hotel at 172 South Mayo Trail, behind the former Leonard Lawson Cancer Center. The testing site is marked with directions, and testing begins with a quick stop at a patient registration area, with instructions for completing the test to follow. PMC staff will collect samples car-side to limit exposure to others. PMC says the entire testing process takes a minimal amount of time and no appointments or physician orders are required for testing.

