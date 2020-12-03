Pikeville Memorial to receive first COVID-19 vaccines in NE Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Pikeville Medical Center will be one of the first health care facilities in Kentucky to receive doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for frontline healthcare workers.

He says in the first allocation including 38,000 doses of the vaccine to Kentucky, which could be as soon as Dec. 15, or two-thirds of the allocation, will be distributed to long-term care facilities by Walgreens and CVS.

The remaining third will be distributed among the first 11 healthcare sites for healthcare workers, beginning with those in emergency rooms and COVID-19 care wings, according to the governor. He says he hopes the Moderna vaccine will be made available soon after, which would allow for 70,000 more doses of the vaccine.

The 11 sites chosen were because they are large enough to handle the minimum-sized pallet of the vaccines to be shipped, or 975 vaccines, because the CDC requires ultra-low cold storage. Beshear says other factors in the selection were the chosen facilities had completely enrolled as a COVID-19 provider and officials looked at high-incident rate sites.

The doses will allow 12,675 frontline healthcare workers to get the first series of vaccinations. The sites and how much of the vaccine they will recieve include:

Pikeville Medical Center – 975 vaccines

Lourdes Hospital – 975 vaccines

University of Kentucky Medical Center – 1,950 vaccines

Baptist Health, Madisonville – 975 vaccines

Baptist Health, Louisville – 975 vaccines

St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood – 975 vaccines

Baptist Health, Corbin – 975 vaccines

Baptist Health, Lexington – 975 vaccines

Norton Hospital – 1,950 vaccines

Medical Center at Bowling Green – 975 vaccines

University of Lousiville Hospital – 975

The state says the facilities will allocate the doses based on tiers of who is most at risk.

The announcement comes as the governor again urged precautions, saying the country had reported record numbers of COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalizations Thursday. In Kentucky, 113 of the state’s counties are listed as red on the current incidence rate map.