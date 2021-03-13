Plan gives lawmakers authority over spending federal aid

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio, Texas. A federal judge says the IRS can’t keep withholding coronavirus relief payments from incarcerated people, potentially clearing the way for at least 80,000 checks totaling more than $100 million to be sent to people behind bars across the United States. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton late last month gives the IRS until Oct. 24 to reconsider the payments for those who were denied or had their money intercepted solely because of their incarceration. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Republican lawmakers have unveiled a state budget plan that stakes out their authority over how Kentucky spends the next infusion of federal pandemic relief.

Kentucky’s government is expected to receive about $2.4 billion in federal aid.

The budget bill includes language giving the GOP-led legislature “express authority” over how the money is spent.

The provision would rein in Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. He’s used pandemic relief to provide eviction relief funding, COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and other programs.

Senate budget committee Chairman Chris McDaniel says he hopes lawmakers have discussions with the governor over how the federal relief is used.