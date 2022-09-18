ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Hundreds lined the streets Saturday to check out Ashland’s annual Poage Landing Festival.

There were multiple small businesses, different food trucks, events for kids, and so much more – all in celebration of the founding “Poage” family.

All of the events were free for the public to ensure everyone could participate, which Poage Landing says is one of their main priorities.

Members of the Poage family were present at the festival, and one explained this is one of his favorite times of the year.

“This is the one time a year I feel like a big shot just because of my last name. And it’s just really kind of cool to like look around and be like it all started because some folks coming over from Ireland,” said Lenny Poage.

The festival will be back and running Sunday morning starting at 8am.