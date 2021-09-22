Police: 1 dead in drive-by shooting at school bus stop

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in Kentucky left one student dead and another hospitalized. Authorities say a third child was injured by unknown means as the youths waited Wednesday morning at the bus stop just west of downtown Louisville.

Police Maj. Shannon Lauder says a car drove by and shot at the waiting children, some of whom were not injured. She asked the public to come forward with any information about the “horrifying and devastating” shooting. Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Murphy says a bus picking up students who attended Eastern High School arrived shortly after the shooting.

