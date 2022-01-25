Police arrest man pardoned by former Kentucky governor

MOUNT VERNON, KY (AP) — A Kentucky man pardoned by the former governor for a deadly drunken-driving crash is back in jail.

Police say he was driving under the influence of alcohol. An arrest sheet obtained by WLEX-TV says officers in southern Kentucky found Brett Whittaker passed out in the driver’s seat of a truck that was still in drive. He was arrested on Friday in Mount Vernon.

Whittaker was in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was convicted of wanton murder for a 2010 drunk driving crash.

He was serving a 20-year sentence when former Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him in 2019.