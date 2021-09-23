Police: Bodies in vehicle in Cadiz, Kentucky result of apparent murder-suicide

CADIZ, KY (AP) – Authorities say the bodies of a man and a woman he was suspected of kidnapping were found in a vehicle in central Kentucky after a brief police pursuit.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that they were investigating a report on Wednesday that 53-year-old Tammy Beechum of Dover, Tennessee, was kidnapped from the parking lot of a business in Cadiz. Troopers spotted the vehicle involved and pursued until it stopped near the city of Stanford.

The statement says troopers approached the vehicle and found the bodies of Beechum and her estranged boyfriend, 65-year-old Thomas Hungerford of Cadiz.

Police say they died from an apparent murder-suicide.