Police: Deputy fatally shoots motorist who struck cruiser

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a sheriff’s deputy has fatally shot a motorist who struck a police vehicle.
The shooting occurred Saturday night along a road in Bullitt County. Kentucky state police say the suspect was declared dead at the scene.
The suspect was taken to a medical examiner’s office in Louisville for identification and an autopsy.
The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office had received a report of a vehicle parked in a road with the driver inside.
State police say as deputies tried to get the driver to exit, the driver took off, striking a deputy’s cruiser.
One of the deputies then shot the motorist.
The incident remains under investigation.
