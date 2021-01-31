Police: Deputy fatally shoots motorist who struck cruiser

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a sheriff’s deputy has fatally shot a motorist who struck a police vehicle.

The shooting occurred Saturday night along a road in Bullitt County. Kentucky state police say the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a medical examiner’s office in Louisville for identification and an autopsy.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office had received a report of a vehicle parked in a road with the driver inside.

State police say as deputies tried to get the driver to exit, the driver took off, striking a deputy’s cruiser.

One of the deputies then shot the motorist.

The incident remains under investigation.