Police dog killed in Kentucky crash; deputy, 2 others hurt

Kentucky
A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy and two other people were injured in a crash in which the deputy’s police dog died, authorities said. (Photo Courtesy of Boyle County Sheriff’s Office)

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy and two other people were injured in a crash in which the deputy’s police dog died, authorities said.

Boyle County Deputy Casey McCoy was treated from a hospital and released after Tuesday’s two-vehicle accident along U.S. Route 150 in Danville, police said.

McCoy’s K-9, a nine-year-old Belgian Malinois named Niki, died at an animal hospital, WKYT-TV reported.

Police said McCoy was turning left when his cruiser collided with a pickup truck. Two people in the pickup were treated for minor injuries.

