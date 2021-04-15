Police: Group ‘made up unknown shooter story’ after accidental KY shooting

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Grayson Police say four people allegedly made up a story after one of them was shot Tuesday night.

When officers responded to the home on East 4th Street in Grayson regarding a female being shot, three people allegedly told them someone ran up to the woman, shot her in the stomach and then ran away on foot.

During the investigation, officers later determined one of those three people and the victim were together at the time of the incident. One person in the group had a gun and accidentally shot the victim in the stomach. Police say the group then made up a story about the unknown shooter.

The four people involved are:

James Royal Smith, 22, of Huntington, WV – charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, a class D Felony, and Falsely Reporting an Incident.

James Stone, 20, of Grayson, KY – charged with Falsely Reporting an incident, a Misdemeanor.

Cynthia Hall, 19, of Grayson, KY – charged with Falsely Report an Incident, a Misdemeanor.

Breanna Porter, 18 years old, of Grayson, KY was the victim of the shooting. Police say criminal charges are pending.