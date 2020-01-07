Police identify man who died after fight at a Kentucky bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Authorities in Kentucky have identified a man who died after a fight at a Louisville bar.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says 35-year-old Christopher McKinney died Sunday of blunt force injuries. Louisville police responded to Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road where they found McKinney suffering from serious injuries. Police say McKinney was hospitalized and later died.

Police say McKinney was being escorted from the bar because he was acting unruly when a fight broke out between him and an employee. The fight left McKinney unconscious.

The name of the employee wasn’t immediately released and no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

