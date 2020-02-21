Closings & Delays
Police: Intoxicated babysitter sped with six unrestrained kids

Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, KY (AP) – Six children not wearing seat belts were reportedly riding in an SUV driven by their babysitter, who police in Kentucky say was speeding and driving under the influence.

News outlets report 18-year-old Krislon Talbott was pulled over Wednesday on I-165 after state troopers said she was going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Troopers say three children were unrestrained in the back seat and another three were sleeping in the rear cargo space of the SUV. Troopers say all of the children were under the age of 5.

Social services took the children. Talbott and two other women in the vehicle were booked into jail.

