Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Kentucky

MARROWBONE, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened on Monday night in the Marrowbone area of Pike County.

Officers responded to the crash on KY Route 195, at which they found Joshua Holbrooks, 24, of Elkhorn City, after his motorcycle ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

Holbrooks was pronounced dead on the scene by officials.

The crash is under investigation.

