Police investigate fatal three-vehicle crash in Kentucky

LEWIS COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that led to the death of a person in Vanceburg early Monday morning.

Officials say during their investigation, they discovered that Triston Burriss, 20, of Vanceburg, was operating a Chrysler 200 traveling north on KY 9 when he attempted to pass a Chevy Traverse driven by Shelley L. Neal, 53, from Iowa.

During this attempt, Burriss struck a Ford Fusion driven by Gaven Grayson, 25, of Vanceburg around 6:17 a.m. on May 11.

Burriss was pronounced deceased by a Lewis County Coroner at the scene.

Grayson was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Neal and her passengers refused treatment at the scene.

The collision is still under investigation.