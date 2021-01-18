Police investigate Kentucky shooting death

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man has died after a reported shooting in Magoffin County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say investigators responded to a call regarding a shooting at a home on KY Route 378 Sunday, Jan. 17. They say a male had been shot.

Troopers say the initial investigation indicated Bradley Johnson, 28, of Olive Hill, KY was allegedly unlawfully inside the home of Lyndon Holland, where an altercation ensued. Police say a firearm was discharged during the altercation and Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering fatal injuries from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.