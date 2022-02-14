LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Louisville’s police chief says a Democratic mayoral candidate in Kentucky’s largest city appeared to be targeted in a shooting Monday but he was not struck.

The candidate, Craig Greenberg, said in a social media post Monday that he and his team are all safe. Police Chief Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields says a suspect was detained but no motive has been determined.

Shields says it appears Greenberg appeared to be targeted. Greenberg was in his campaign office when the shooting occurred.

Multiple shots rang out Monday morning and a piece of Greenberg’s clothing that he was wearing was struck.