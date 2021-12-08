Police: Officer kills man during Kentucky domestic violence call

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky officer responding to a domestic violence call fatally shot a man at the scene.

Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham told news outlets that the officer responded Tuesday to investigate a report of a “very serious domestic violence offense” at a residence. He said details of what led to the shooting were limited, but the officer fired a shot that hit and killed a suspect.

The officer wasn’t injured. Police have not released the name of the man or the officer. The shooting is being investigated by Kentucky State Police.