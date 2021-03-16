Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Police officer who used racial slur quits amid investigation

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – A Kentucky police officer who was being investigated for using a racial slur has resigned.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Tanner Kirby quit on Feb. 8, before disciplinary proceedings against him were finalized. Documents obtained by the Herald-Leader state that Kirby was in the basement of the West Roll Call center on Oct. 22 when he used the slur and then repeated it. Public integrity officers investigating the incident recommended an official misconduct charge against Kirby.

The officer had previously been in trouble for searching a home without permission.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS