Police officer who used racial slur quits amid investigation

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – A Kentucky police officer who was being investigated for using a racial slur has resigned.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Tanner Kirby quit on Feb. 8, before disciplinary proceedings against him were finalized. Documents obtained by the Herald-Leader state that Kirby was in the basement of the West Roll Call center on Oct. 22 when he used the slur and then repeated it. Public integrity officers investigating the incident recommended an official misconduct charge against Kirby.

The officer had previously been in trouble for searching a home without permission.