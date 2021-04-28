Countdown to Tax Day
Police search for missing Kentucky man

Kentucky

Kentucky State Police say Michael Dixon, 59, of Ransom, KY was last seen April 14, 2021, in the Tug Fork Apartments area in Belfry. April 28, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

BELFRY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing Pike County Man.

Police say Michael Dixon, 59, of Ransom, KY was last seen April 14, 2021, in the Tug Fork Apartments area in Belfry.

According to KSP, Dixon is described as a white male standing 5’10” tall and weighing 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information on Dixon’s location is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711.

