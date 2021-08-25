Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Police search for missing Kentucky teen

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: West Liberty Police Department

WEST LIBERTY, KY (WOWK)—The West Liberty Police Department asked on Facebook on Monday for help locating a missing teen.

The department was first contacted on August 17, 2021 about 17-year-old Shirley Bailey, of West Liberty.

She is said to have left her residence on Prestonsburg Street around 4:00 p.m. on August 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the West Liberty Police at 606-743-4385.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS