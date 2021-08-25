Police search for missing Kentucky teen

WEST LIBERTY, KY (WOWK)—The West Liberty Police Department asked on Facebook on Monday for help locating a missing teen.

The department was first contacted on August 17, 2021 about 17-year-old Shirley Bailey, of West Liberty.

She is said to have left her residence on Prestonsburg Street around 4:00 p.m. on August 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the West Liberty Police at 606-743-4385.