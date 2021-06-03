Police search for missing woman in Floyd County, KY

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post have asked for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Post 9 was contacted on Wednesday about a missing woman—36-year-old Kandi Gonzalez, of Prestonsburg, Kentucky—who was last seen on Tuesday, June 1 in the Abbott Creek Road area of Prestonsburg.

She is a 5’8″ tall white female and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and she was last seen wearing a pink once-piece romper outfit.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.

