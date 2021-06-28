Police search for teen missing from Pike County, KY

PHELPS, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing missing person investigation.

KSP Post 9 was first contacted about a missing juvenile, 17-year-old Cheyann Hatfield, of Phelps, KY, on June 27. She was last seen on June 27 on an old strip mining road between Phelps and Blackberry in Pike County.

She is a white female who is 5’6″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Cheyann was last seen operating a green 2002 Kawasaki KX 125 and and wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Those win information about Cheyann’s whereabouts should contact KSP Pikeville Post at 606-433-7711.