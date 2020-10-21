Police searching for missing Johnson County teen

Kentucky

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Police are searching for a missing teen out of Johnson County, Kentucky.

She is described as a 17-year-old female, 5′ 2″ tall, approximately 180 lbs., strawberry blonde hair with blonde highlights , brown eyes, a heart tattoo on her ankle, and a larger tattoo on her inner thigh.

She was last seen around mile marker 6 on route 172. If you have any information, please contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 789-3411 or contact Dispatch at 606-789-4221.

